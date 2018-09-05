South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EF FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock market's KOSPI index closed on Wednesday with a drop of 23.95 points or 1.03 percent to stand at 2,291.77.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 7.27 points or 0.88 percent to end at 820.00.