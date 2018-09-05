The Seoul stock market's KOSPI index closed on Wednesday with a drop of 23.95 points or 1.03 percent to stand at 2,291.77.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 7.27 points or 0.88 percent to end at 820.00.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EF FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
