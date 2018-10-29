South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Monday dropped 31.10 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 1,996.05.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index fell 33.37 points, or 5.03 percent, to end the day at 629.70.