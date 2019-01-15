A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday rose 32.66 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 2,097.18.

The tech stocks index Kosdaq gained 7.30 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 690.39.