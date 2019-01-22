South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI index of South Korea's stock exchange declined 6.84 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 2,117.77 on Tuesday.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 1.07 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 694.55.