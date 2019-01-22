The KOSPI index of South Korea's stock exchange declined 6.84 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 2,117.77 on Tuesday.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 1.07 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 694.55.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
