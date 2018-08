A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul stocks on Monday closed with a slight drop due to investor concerns over recent developments in the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed with a drop of 1.18 points - or 0.05 percent - to remain at 2,286.50 units.