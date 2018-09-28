The benchmark Kospi index at the Korea exchange closed on Friday down 12.36 points, or 0.53 percent, on heavy foreign selling.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index lost 10.74 points, or 1.29 percent, to end the day at 822.27.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
