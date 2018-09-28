South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index at the Korea exchange closed on Friday down 12.36 points, or 0.53 percent, on heavy foreign selling.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index lost 10.74 points, or 1.29 percent, to end the day at 822.27.