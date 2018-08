South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea exchange on Thursday fell to their lowest level in 15 months due to the depreciation of the won amid fears of a trade war that triggered a selling spree by foreign investors.

The benchmark Kospi index closed with a fall of 18.11 points, or 0.80 percent, to stand at 2,240.80 units while the tech-heavy Kosdaq index declined 0.76 points, or 0.10 percent, to 761.18 units.