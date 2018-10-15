The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Monday down 16.73 points, or 0.77 percent, to stand at 2,145.12.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 12.63 points, or 1.73 percent, to end the day at 718.87.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Monday down 16.73 points, or 0.77 percent, to stand at 2,145.12.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 12.63 points, or 1.73 percent, to end the day at 718.87.