South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Monday down 16.73 points, or 0.77 percent, to stand at 2,145.12.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 12.63 points, or 1.73 percent, to end the day at 718.87.