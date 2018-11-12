South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Monday dropped 5.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 2,088.44.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 16.47 points, or 2.40 percent, to stand at 670.82.