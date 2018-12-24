South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Feb.11, 2016 EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Monday dropped 6.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 2,055.01.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 3.85 points, or 0.57 percent, to stand at 669.79.