South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Thursday dropped 6.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 2,069.60.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 3.22 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish at 692.50.