A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Friday dropped 12.47 points, or 0.60 percent, to end at 2,057.48.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 9.31 points, or 1.34 percent, to end the day at 683.08.