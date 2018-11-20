South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday dropped 17.98 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at 2,082.58.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 11.32 points, or 1.61 percent, to end the day at 690.81.