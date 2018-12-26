A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Wednesday dropped 27.00 points, or 1.31 percent, to end at 2,028.01.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 4.05 points, or 0.6 percent, to end the day at 665.74.