A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Thursday down 98.94 points, or 4.44 percent, to stand at 2,219.67.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 40.12 points, or 5.37 percent, to end the day at 707.37.