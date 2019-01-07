A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea stock exchange's KOSPI index closed on Monday with gains of 26.85 points, or 1.34 percent, to stand at 2,037.10.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 8.35 points, or 1.26 percent, to end the day at 672.84.