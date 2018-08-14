A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange recovered on Tuesday, a day after sharp losses owing to the financial crisis in Turkey.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed with an increase of 10.46 points, or 0.47 percent, to stand at 2,258.91 units.