A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Shares on the Korea Exchange picked up on Friday, boosted by positive indicators on the Chinese economy, which compensated for persistent concern among investors about trade tensions between China and the United States.

The benchmark Kospi index closed with an increase of 15.53 points, or 0.67 percent, to stand at 2,322.88 while the tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 12.50 points, or 1.55 percent to close at 816.97.