The KOSPI index of the South Korean stock market closed on Wednesday with a rise of 8.92 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 2,106.10.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 2.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 693.38.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The KOSPI index of the South Korean stock market closed on Wednesday with a rise of 8.92 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 2,106.10.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 2.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 693.38.