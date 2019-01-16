South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI index of the South Korean stock market closed on Wednesday with a rise of 8.92 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 2,106.10.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 2.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to stand at 693.38.