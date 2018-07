(FILE) Trucks transport containers at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, Apr. 30, 2018 (reissued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) Signboards are seen at the South Korea Exchange Bank headquarters in downtown Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2014. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul Stocks gained on Friday after falling for the last few days, despite concerns triggered by the beginning of a trade war between China and the United States.

The Kospi index rose 15.32 points or 0.68 percent to close at 2,272.87 points in a session which ended with trading worth $5.6 billion.