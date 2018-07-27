Cleaning a swimming pool in Lima on July 26, 2018, is a worker of Grupo Eulen, a global services giant based in Spain that has consolidated its business in Peru, where it set up shop more than 15 years ago and now provides jobs for some 7,000 people. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Cleaning an area outside the University of Lima on July 26, 2018, is a worker of Grupo Eulen, a global services giant based in Spain that has consolidated its business in Peru, where it set up shop more than 15 years ago and now provides jobs for some 7,000 people. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Cleaning a lavatory at the University of Lima on July 26, 2018, is a worker of Grupo Eulen, a global services giant based in Spain that has consolidated its business in Peru, where it set up shop more than 15 years ago and now provides jobs for some 7,000 people. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Grupo Eulen, a global services giant based in Spain, has consolidated its business in Peru, where it set up shop more than 15 years ago, and now not only provides jobs for 7,000 people but also means to bring them one and all into the formal economy and so improve their quality of life, company executives told EFE

Eulen CEO Maria Jose Alvarez said her company, "more than providing services that include cleaning, private security, maintenance, recruiting, building management, the environment, health and logistics, is concerned about "creating opportunities" for its employees