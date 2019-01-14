The German union Verdi on Monday called for an extension to strikes by airport security staff at eight German airports as part of an ongoing wage dispute with the employers' association BDLS, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.
Verdi has called on airport security workers to strike in Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Munich, Leipzig/Halle, Dresden and Erfurt airports on Tuesday as no "negotiable offer" has been made by BDLS so far, the union said. The all-day strikes should lead to "very severe disruption in air traffic", it added.