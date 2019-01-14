File image shows an information board at Terminal 1 of the Frankfurt International with most of the flights cancelled as service workers were on a strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr 10, 2018. The German union Verdi on Jan 14, 2019 called for an extension to strikes by airport security staff at eight German airports as part of an ongoing wage dispute with the employers' association BDLS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

File image shows passengers pulling their luggage at Terminal 1 of the Frankfurt International airport while the daparture board (L) shows most of the flights cancelled during a strike called by the German United Services Trade Union in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr 10, 2018. Verdi on Jan 14, 2019 called for an extension to strikes by airport security staff at eight German airports as part of an ongoing wage dispute with the employers' association BDLS. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ARMANDO BABANI

File image shows Frankfurt International airport workers joining a strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr 10, 2018. The German union Verdi on Jan 14, 2019 called for an extension to strikes by airport security staff at eight German airports as part of an ongoing wage dispute with the employers' association BDLS. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The German union Verdi on Monday called for an extension to strikes by airport security staff at eight German airports as part of an ongoing wage dispute with the employers' association BDLS, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

Verdi has called on airport security workers to strike in Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Munich, Leipzig/Halle, Dresden and Erfurt airports on Tuesday as no "negotiable offer" has been made by BDLS so far, the union said. The all-day strikes should lead to "very severe disruption in air traffic", it added.