An exhibitor holds a sex doll head next to a sex doll at the 11th Asia Adult Expo, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Whether looking for futuristic fantasies with state of the art humanoids, or simply shopping for skimpy bedroom wear, the Asia Adult Expo, which opened its doors in Hong Kong on Tuesday, caters to the full spectrum of consumers of sex products.

Curious potential buyers were allowed to get up close and personal with the various products, carefully examining the life-like sex robots, squeezing intimate body parts and caressing their plastic skin as they examined the wares on show, an epa-efe journalist reports.