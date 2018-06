A Chinese investor watches an electronic display showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The benchmark SE Composite index of the Shanghai Stock exchange fell 0.52 percent or 14.83 points on Tuesday, to close at 2,844.51.

The market was again unsettled by concerns about frictions over trade between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.