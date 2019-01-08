A display shows stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, China, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index fell 6.63 points, or 0.26 percent, on Tuesday to stand at 2,526.46.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index lost 8.55 points, or 0.12 percent, to end the day at 7,391.65.