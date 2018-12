An exterior view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Dec 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index was almost unchanged on Friday, with a minor increase of 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to stand at 2,605.89.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component Index finished the day with a slight decline of 1.16 points, or 0.01 percent, to end trading at 7,733.89.