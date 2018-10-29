An elderly Chinese investor watches an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index closed Monday with a drop of 56.74 points, or 2.18 percent, to stand at 2,542.1.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchanges's Component index fell 182.48 points, or 2.43 percent, to stand at 7,322.24.