The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index closed Monday with a drop of 56.74 points, or 2.18 percent, to stand at 2,542.1.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchanges's Component index fell 182.48 points, or 2.43 percent, to stand at 7,322.24.
An elderly Chinese investor watches an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG
The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index closed Monday with a drop of 56.74 points, or 2.18 percent, to stand at 2,542.1.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchanges's Component index fell 182.48 points, or 2.43 percent, to stand at 7,322.24.