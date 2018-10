An exterior view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Dec 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The benchmark Composite index of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's main stock market, closed on Friday with gains of 64.05 points, or 2.58 percent, to stand at 2,550.46.

The Component index of the Mainland's other stock market, Shenzhen, rose 200.26 points, or 2.79 percent, to end the day at 7,387.74