A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed the session Tuesday with a rise of 0.37 percent, 9.51 points, to stand at 2,594.09 points.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also finished in green, rising 0.79 percent (60.54 points) to stand at 7,685.40 points.