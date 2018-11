Chinese investors look at electronic screens showing stock movements at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, China, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LONG WEI

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index Wednesday closed with a drop of 0.68 percent -18.01 points- to stand at 2,641.34 points.

The Shenzhen index also finished the day in red, with a 0.50 percent fall -39.21 points- to stand at 7,752.04 points.