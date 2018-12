A Chinese investor uses computers to trade stocks at a securities brokerage house during the first trading day of the Chinese stock market after Chinese Spring Festival holidays, in Beijing, China, Feb 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Friday closed its last session of the week with a drop of 0.79 percent- 20.02 points- to stand at 2,516.25 points.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also ended its week in red with a fall of 1.2 percent -88.84 points- to stand at 7,337.6 points.