An elderly man walks past a securities exchange house in Shanghai, China, on Jun. 22, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/Qilai Shen

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed Tuesday with 1.18 percent, or 30.81 points, in losses to stand at 2,579.70 points.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also concluded the day in red with 1.44 percent, or 109.45 points, in losses to stand at 7,516.79 points.