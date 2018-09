Pedestrains cross the road in the Central Business District in Beijing, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed Tuesday at 2,699.95 points, having gained 48.16 points or 1.82 percent.

The other stock market in mainland China, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also recorded an increase, closing at 8,133.33 points after a rise of 133.87 points or 1.67 percent.