A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China. EPA/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index dropped 0.14 percent or 3.67 points to 2,575.81 on Monday, as tension hikes ahead of the planned China-US trade meeting this week.

The Shenzhen index also started off the week in red, falling 0.27 percent or 20.79 points to 7,615.91.