A Chinese investor watches an electronic display showing stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, China, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index on Monday declined 18.07 points, or 0.71 percent, to end the day at 2,535.76.

The Component index of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, mainland China's other bourse, dropped 64.81 points, or 0.87 percent, to stand at 7,409.20.