An investor watches the stock prices information in front of an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, China, Jul 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Shares in China closed lower Thursday amid concerns about trade tensions with the United States and the falling yuan.

The Shanghai Composite lost 26.28 points or 0.93 percent on to close at 2.786.90.