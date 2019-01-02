A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday dropped 1.15 percent, or 28.61 points, to 2,465.29 points.

The Shenzhen stock exchange fell 1.25 percent, or 90.52 points, to 7,149.27 points.