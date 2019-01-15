A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index rose 1.36 percent, or 34.58 points, to end at 2,570.34 on Tuesday.

The Shenzhen stock exchange increased 1.86 percent, or 138.15 points, to 7,547.35.