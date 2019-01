An elderly man walks past a securities exchange house in Shanghai, China, on Jun. 22, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/Qilai Shen

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite index on Friday gained 1.42 percent or 36.37 points to end at 2,596.01.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange also went up 1.49 percent or 111.03 points to stand at 7,581.39.