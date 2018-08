An investor passes by an electronic board showing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index on Friday closed the last trading session of the week with a drop of 27.58 points, or 1 percent, to end the session at 2,740.44.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component Index closed with a sharp fall of 178.44 points, or 2.03 percent, to stand at 8,602.12.