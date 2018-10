An investor passes by an electronic board showing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Shares in China fell sharply on Monday when exchanges opened after a week-long public holiday and caught up with declines on other Asia markets over the period.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended trading with losses of 3.72 percent, or 104.84 points, to stand at 2,716.51.