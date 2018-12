An elderly man walks past a securities exchange house in Shanghai, China, on Jun. 22, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/Qilai Shen

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index on Wednesday dropped 1.05 percent, or 27.09 points, to end at 2,549.56.

The Component Index of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, mainland China's other bourse ended in red and fell 1.48 percent, or 111.63 points, to stand at 7,418.69.