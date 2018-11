An electronic display shows stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index ended Thursday with a drop of 34.29 points, or 1.32 percent, to stand at 2,567.44.

The other Chinese stock exchange, Shenzhen, saw its main benchmark, the Component Index, also close in the red after shedding 160.07 points, or 2.06 percent, to stand at 7,597.01.