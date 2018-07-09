An investor watches the stock prices information in front of an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, China, Jul 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose on Monday despite worries about a trade war between China and the United States.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 2.47 percent or 67.88 points to close at 2,815.11.