Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose on Monday despite worries about a trade war between China and the United States.
The Shanghai Composite index rose 2.47 percent or 67.88 points to close at 2,815.11.
An investor watches the stock prices information in front of an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, China, Jul 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG
