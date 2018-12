A trader works on the floor of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai, China on Jun. 17, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/QILAI SHEN

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday gained 0.16 percent, or 4.23 points, to end at 2,597.97.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange fell 0.48 percent, or 37 points, to stand at 7,592.65.