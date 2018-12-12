A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday gained 8.06 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 2,602.15.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange also registered a rise of 12.61 points, or 0.16 percent, to stand at 7,698.02.