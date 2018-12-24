An electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov.21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday gained 0.43 percent, or 10.76 points, to end at 2,527.01.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange increased 0.75 percent, or 54.96 points, to stand at 7,392.56.