The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday gained 0.43 percent, or 10.76 points, to end at 2,527.01.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange increased 0.75 percent, or 54.96 points, to stand at 7,392.56.
An electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov.21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG
