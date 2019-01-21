An elderly man walks past a securities exchange house in Shanghai, China, on Jun. 22, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/Qilai Shen

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday gained 0.56 percent, or 14.5 points, to end at 2,610.51.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the second market in mainland China, registered a rise of 0.59 percent, or 44.94 points, to stand at 7,626.24.