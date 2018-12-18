A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday dropped 0.82 percent, or 21.32 points, to close at 2,576.65 points.

The Shenzhen stock market dropped 0.82 percent, or 62.32 points, to end at 7,530.32 points.