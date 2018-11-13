A Chinese investor watches an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index on Tuesday gained 24.36 points, or 0.93 percent, to end the day at 2,654.88.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index recorded a rise of 131.37 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 7,963.66.